‘Operation Romeo’ to hit the screens on April 22

‘Operation Romeo, which highlights the issues of people bullying young couples, is all set to release on April 22.

Two powerhouses Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment have announced their next ‘Operation Romeo,’ with the intriguing motion poster.

Starring Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles with Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam, the motion poster of ‘Operation Romeo’ sets the tone of the upcoming powerful drama high.

Reliance Entertainment and Neeraj Pandey present A Friday Filmworks Production OPERATION ROMEO, produced by Shital Bhatia and Reliance Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, ‘Operation Romeo’ will hit the screens on April 22.

