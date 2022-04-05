ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Popular singer Neeti Mohan talks about ‘Operation Romeo’s new track ‘Abhi Abhi’ that has been released.

The song, sung by Neeti, has been composed by MM Kreem with the lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. It is a romantic number featuring Vedika Pinto and Sidhant Gupta.

Speaking about the song, Neeti says: “‘Abhi Abhi’ is a song that will steal your heart and will make you feel all the warm fuzziness that comes with love! I love that it’s a combination of a new age and old school melody.”

“With MM Sir it’s always a nice experience to sing a song that is a blend of both. It doesn’t get better than Manoj Muntashir when it comes to writing something emotional! The song has come out beautifully. I am certain a lot of fans will relate to the emotion behind the song,” she adds.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment, the film features Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar and Kishor Kadam.

Neeraj also gives his insight on the song and shares: “Our association with Kreem sir has happened after a brief interval and it’s always a pleasure and privilege to collaborate with him. His compositions capture the different moods and emotions in the movie beautifully.”

Neeraj has all the praises for the lyricist and singer: “The song is aptly complemented by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and sung by Neeti Mohan. I am sure the song will hit the right notes with our audiences,” he shares.

‘Operation Romeo’ is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Ishq: Not A Love Story’ and that deals with the issue of moral policing. Shashant Shah’s directorial will be released in cinemas on April 22.

