Pakistan security forces have launched an operation to clear the area after militants took over a compound of the Counter Terrorism Depoartment (CTD) in Bannu and held the officials hostage in the centre, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, security forces are on high alert in the vicinity due to the operations, Geo News reported.

Internet services have been suspended in Bannu and the roads leading to and from the Bannu Cantonment have been blocked, the reports said.

Miranshah Road and Jumma Khan Road are closed for all sorts of traffic movement. The sources have claimed that the terrorists are demanding a safe air route to Afghanistan.

On Sunday, four police personnel were killed and as many others were wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai police station in the Lakki Marwat area.

Terrorists launched an armed assault on the police station from two sides. A fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and the outlaws that left four policemen dead and as many injured.

The attackers escaped after the assault. Police have launched a search operation in the area for the saboteurs.

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.

According to a The News report, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: “Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack.”

Provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP) Samar Bilour has also shared that their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call about a plan of attack on his life.

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP.

Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks, Geo News reported.

20221219-162402

