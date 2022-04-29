Security forces will continue operations in the Kashmir Valley to flush out the remaining terrorists, security sources said here on Friday.

According to the sources, there are nearly 150 terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley, a majority of which were active in districts such as Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara and Pulwama and nearly 65 have been neutralised till date.

Sources also said that around 85 to 95 terrorists have still present in Kashmir Valley and might be hiding because of the ongoing counter-terror operations and need to be neutralised before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra – after a gap of two years – on June 30.

“We need to provide a fool-proof security cover to the Amarnath Yatra this year as a large number of devotees are expected this year, therefore, these anti-India elements must be neutralised before the Yatra begins,” a Commandant-level officer in the central paramilitary forces said.

Soon after the incidents of the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, non-Muslims and migrant labourers in Kashmir in October-November last year, the security forces developed a high level security grid with the help of human and technical intelligence wherein synchronised operations were planned and resulted in precise and successful operations against the terrorists.

The officials also said that to breaking the network of the sleeper cells and over- ground workers of terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Badr is also among the top priority of the security forces and the strategy is being followed in ongoing operations.

The J&K Police’s elite anti-terrorism unit Special Operations Group (SOG) have been played an important role in these operations as they are well aware of the locality where these terrorist were hiding or taken shelter.

Out of these 62 killed terrorists, 32 terrorists got neutralised within just three months of their joining the terror ranks. Among the killed terrorists, 39 were linked with terror outfit LeT, 15 with JeM, 6 with Hizbul Mujahideen, and two with Al Badr. The killed terrorists include 47 local terrorists and 15 foreign terrorists.

