An operative of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar’s gang was arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal Pradesh’s Sundernagar town on Sunday, an official said

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, 32, came in contact with gangsters Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi during his college days at DAV College in Chandigarh in 2011.

He has a notorious past with more than a dozen cases pertaining to murder and attempt to murder registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.

The arrested accused also has involvement in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, who was killed by six persons outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022. He had also actively participated when Bishnoi fled from police custody.

The DGP said following systematic investigations, police teams from Mohali pinpointed the location of Parry in Himachal Pradesh and arrested him from a hotel with the help of local police.

Divulging the role of Parry in targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, the DGP said Parry on the directions of Brar gave Rs 20,000 in cash to Harshveer Singh Bajwa and directed him to deposit the amount in the account of Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, an accused in Pardeep Singh murder case. Harshveer and Manni have already been arrested.

Parry was earlier arrested by Chandigarh Police in March 2022 in Arms Act case after one pistol and one .30 bore pistol was recovered from his possession. In this case, he remained in Burail Jail for around two months before being released on bail.

