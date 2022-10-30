ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ophelia Lovibond opens up on playing a feminist mag publisher in ‘Minx’

NewsWire
0
0

Ophelia Lovibond, who plays the character of a feminist magazine baron Joyce in the comedy series “Minx”, opened up on the premise of the show.

“Minx” showcases the story of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist, who in the 1970s, aspires to start her own magazine for women in Los Angeles.

Ophelia said in a statement: “‘Minx’ is about the unlikely pairing of two very different individuals, one of whom runs a pornography publishing house play, who’s Doug and the other, who is a kind of well-meaning, but kind of pretentious feminist who wants to get a feminist magazine out there.”

The series explores Joyce’s unusual partnership with a low-rent publisher (played by Jake Johnson) who aims to revolutionise the publishing industry with the first-ever erotic magazine for women.

“‘Minx’ shows the two of them joining forces. And you see the consequences of that unlikely marriage of convenience. I honestly knew from the moment that I read the script I hadn’t even finished the script. There were only a few pages in that I would be incredibly lucky to be a part of it,” she added.

Sharing exciting insights about her character Joyce, Ophelia said: “I would describe Joyce as someone who has very particular ideals, and they don’t always match up with what is achievable. I think the comedy of the show comes from the kind of chasm between her idea of what she wants and what she can make happen.”

She added: “I hope the viewers relate to her sense of trying to help people. And she does go about it in the wrong way sometimes. She’s very strident, but that’s because she’s been done over by people, and she’s kind of become jaded, and you see her learn to not allow that to kind of interrupt her faith in people. But I hope that they realise that she’s trying to do a good thing, albeit in a bit of a clumsy way.”

“Minx”, created by Ellen Rapoport, is set to stream on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from November 4.

20221030-185004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia Bhatt shares an update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: ‘It’s happening’

    Apologise or face legal action, says notice to Adipurush director for...

    Web series to be made on Pulwama terror attack by Onir

    Suriya extends Tamil new year greetings as he walks his bull...