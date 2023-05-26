Opinion was divided on the rise in communal tension across the country in the last nine years of the BJP rule at the Centre, as about 43 per cent respondents of a survey feel that it has gone up, while 28 per cent feel otherwise.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The survey said that 42.9 per cent of the respondents feel that communal tension has increased in the last nine years, while 28.4 per cent feel that communal tension has not increased at all.

Also, 22.2 per cent respondents feel that communal tension increased to some extent, while 6.5 per cent said that they cannot comment on the issue.

The survey said that 45.8 per cent men and 39.7 per cent women respondents feel that communal tension has increased, whereas 27.2 per cent male and 29.6 per cent female feel that communal tension has not increased at all in last nine years.

Maximum respondents in the 25 to 34 age group — 49.9 per cent — feel that communal tension has increased under the BJP rule in the last nine year, while 48.1 per cent in the 18 to 24 age group also feel the same.

A total of 42.6 per cent respondents in the lower income group, and 44.1 per cent in the middle income group feel that communal tension has gone up in the past nine years, the survey said.

The survey also said that 41.9 per cent respondents in the urban areas, and 43.4 per cent in the rural areas also feel that communal tension has increased.

Significantly, about 25.2 per cent NDA respondents feel that under the BJP regime, communal tension has increased.

20230526-221001