WORLD

Opinion on Ukraine’s EU candidate status could be delivered next week: von der Leyen

NewsWire
0
0

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Kiev that the Commission will finalise the assessment on granting Ukraine European Union (EU) candidate status by the end of next week, local media reported.

“The European Commission is currently preparing its recommendations — the so-called conclusion for EU member states. We have been working on this assessment day and night,” von der Leyen added on Saturday at the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Our discussions will allow us to conclude this work by the end of next week.”

On February 28, Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine through a new special procedure, Xinhua news agency reported.

The European Commission President gave the EU membership questionnaire to the Ukrainian President during her visit to Kiev in April. The first part of the document was submitted to the EU on April 18, while the second was delivered on May 9.

However, observers say even with candidate status, it may take years, if not decades, for Ukraine to obtain EU membership.

20220612-040602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi Arabia launches fundraising drive around the world

    Syria conflict death toll tops 350,000: UN

    Soros, Clinton, Obama staffers shoot off anti-Musk letter to boycott Twitter

    Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered