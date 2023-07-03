INDIA

Oppn ‘almost finished’ in Maharashtra, says MP CM Shivraj

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Opposition in Maharashtra “is almost finished”.

Chouhan made the remarks in wake of recent political developments in the neighbouring state. On Sunday, NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further said that the development indicates that “people are in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“…it is clear that the Opposition is almost finished in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that “similar news might come from the other parts also”.

Chouhan further said that “those indulged in corruption, fearing of arrest, are getting united. While the others, who believe in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, are supporting him.

2023070333316

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls survive late surge from Thalaivas to win...

    Haryana CM inaugurates 46 health institutions in 17 districts

    CPI plans protests during PM’s visit to Telangana

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.62 cr of Surana Group