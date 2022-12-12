INDIA

Oppn attacks Kerala minister for remark about award winning actor

A faux pas by Kerala Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan on the floor of the Assembly on Monday came under attack from the opposition which said that it was a statement that was devoid of ‘culture’.

Vasavan while attacking the Congress remarked that the party which once had the stature of Amitabh Bachchan has fallen badly and today it stands at the height of Indrans.

Indrans is very short and lean, but is a hugely popular Malayalam actor who has been in the profession for the past more than four decades and is also a Kerala State Film award winner for the best actor in 2018 for his role in ‘Aalorukam’.

He has acted in close to 400 films.

Soon after Vasavan made this remark, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that Vasavan’s statement was politically incorrect.

“Vasavan is also the state culture minister and it should not have been made as this is a body shaming remark. He should withdraw it,” said Satheesan.

Intervening, Speaker A.M. Shamseer said he will look into it.

Later realising his folly, Vasavan withdrew the remark and gave it in writing to the Speaker. It was then removed.

