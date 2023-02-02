INDIA

Oppn demands JPC probe into Hindenburg report on Adani

The opposition has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in the Hindenburg research report on Adani Enterprises.

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We demand an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue and will raise the demand inside Parliament. We demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be constituted to go into the alleged irregularities.”

The opposition on Thursday alleged that the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned to stop them from raising the Adani issue.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, “Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI & other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians.”

In the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, “The notices are not in order to be accepted,” and referred to the December 8 ruling about the acceptance and rejection of the rule 267 notices which is invoked to suspend business.

