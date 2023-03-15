INDIA

Oppn gives notices in Parliament on freedom of speech, Adani row

Amid the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Parliament by the treasury benches and the opposition demanding JPC in Adani row, the Congress MP in Lok Sabha Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on the freedom of speech of MPs.

Tewari said in the notice, “Article 105 of the Constitution of India deals with the powers and privileges of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof. Article 105(1) categorically lays down that ‘..there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament’, subject, of course, to the Constitutional text and rules made by Parliament itself.”

The Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari has given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over the Adani row.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Hindenburg report while the government is demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his statement in the UK.

