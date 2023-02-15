CPIML Liberation national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has claimed that the opposition has many leaders who are capable of becoming the Prime Minister candidate, and that there has been no discussion on the name of Nitish Kumar.

While announcing a rally in Patna for February 17, Bhattacharya claimed that the unity of the opposition parties was the most important thing for the country.

“We have decided to organise two events on February 17 and 18 to unite the Left parties and other opposition parties. We expect over 25,000 people from across the country to assemble in Patna,” Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to the rally of Mahagathbandhan on February 25 in Purnea, Bhattacharya said that it will help to unite the opposition parties. Purnea rally has been called by the leaders of Mahagathbandhan and Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and other leaders of the Congress and Left parties are likely to be present there.

“Keeping in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, such rallies will be held more and more in Bihar and other parts of the country. We have many leaders in the opposition parties who are capable of becoming the Prime Ministerial candidates. They will strengthen our position in the country. There is no discussion on the name of Nitish Kumar at present,” Bhattacharya said.

“If we discuss only one face of the Prime Ministerial candidate, it will be similar to the BJP model of dictatorship. BJP is promoting one leader again and again. It is an indication that the party is weakening. On the other hand, the opposition camp has a number of parties and many leaders as Prime ministerial candidates,” Bhattacharya said.

Reacting to the raid on BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, Bhattacharya said that it is not only bad news for Indian media but the foreign media as well.

20230215-151006