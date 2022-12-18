Even as the controversy over Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ rages on, the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have slammed the right-wing outfits and the ruling BJP on the issue.

The Congress said that the saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group.

“Certain elements are using colours for their vested political interest. A colour has no religion, no ideology,” said Congress leader Udit Raj.

He also termed a section of the media of being narrow-minded and added that instead of highlighting the basic problems of common people, they were deliberately raising such issues to divide society in the name of colour and religion.

Samajwadi party (SP) leader Zafar Ameen Dakku said, “We should respect all colours and religions and a film should not be made controversial just to highlight it before its release.”

SP spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said that the right-wing outfits were deliberately raising such issues in order to divert attention from core issues concerning people.

“Once a film has been cleared by the Censor Board, there should be no questions raised on it,” he said.

