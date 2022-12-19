INDIA

Oppn lacks decorum, doesn’t follow rules: Piyush Goyal on RS disruptions over China issue

NewsWire
0
0

Amid continuing protests in the Rajya Sabha by the Opposition, which has been demanding discussion on the India-China border clash, leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Opposition lacks decorum and doesn’t believe in following rules.

Goyal’s comments came in the light of fresh protests by the Opposition in the Upper House, where it staged a walkout after their notices to hold a discussion on the border clash was disallowed.

“There is frustration and complete lack of decorum from the Opposition parties. Their frustration has reached a level where they don’t believe in any rules and regulations in the functioning of Parliament,” Goyal told the mediapersons in Parliament.

“They (Opposition) are even denying rulings and observations of the Chair. Unfortunately, the Opposition is behaving as an obstructionist and destructive force. On sensitive issues, past practices also are that discussion doesn’t take place,” the minister added.

The commerce minister further told the mediapersons that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already made a detailed statement in the Rajya Sabha on the transgression incident in Arunachal Pradesh last week, adding that “after which we would have expected the Opposition, particularly Congress to respect our Army jawans at the border and their commitment towards the nation. Rahul Gandhi, however, continues to cast aspersions on the Army”.

Goyal went on to say that it shows “their complete lack of respect in the Army, which is demoralising the armed force. It’s in the best interest of the country that the Opposition upholds democratic values”.

He added that the Opposition should allow smooth functioning of Parliament.

20221219-152003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fearing backlash, NATO not to send fighter jets to Ukraine

    Adivi Sesh: I can’t be Major Sandeep, but I can be...

    Goa has common civil code, your state is violent: Sawant to...

    AAP leaving no stone unturned to win big in upcoming Delhi...