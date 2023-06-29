Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna to devise strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has frightened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin was speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday. The DMK leader said that Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has successfully organised a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna on June 23 and that after the Prime Minister has toned down and softened his stand.

Stalin in a scathing attack on the Prime Minister’s speech regarding Uniform Civil Code said, “Our PM thinks that he can win elections by fomenting communal tension and creating confusion and added that the people of Tamil Nadu were ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister said, “I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to be ready and firm to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and sustain the Dravidian model of government.”

He also called upon people to get ready to establish a secular government in New Delhi and further said that the new government will stand for the people’s rights and will guarantee the rights of the states.

Taking strong exception to the Prime Minister’s recent attack DMK while comparing it with other dynastic political parties. He said that the entire Tamil Nadu was Karunanidhi’s family and added that the former Chief Minister used to exhort the cadres to bring their families to party functions.

He said that Kalaignar always addressed the people of Tamil Nadu as brothers and sisters and as siblings.

Stalin while charging at the Prime Minister said, “The Prime Minister says that if you vote for the DMK, only the family of Karunanidhi will develop. Indeed it is a family politics and that Tamil Nadu was Karunanidhi’s family. Voting for the DMK is voting for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

He also said that the Prime Minister was speaking without understanding the history of Dravidian politics and the development of Tamil Nadu, a state ruled by Dravidian ideology for the past five decades.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lashed out against the Prime Minister on not visiting Manipur where 150 people have lost their lives. He also said that the Union Home minister had convened a meeting of all political parties only after 50 days of Manipur burning. He also said that thousands of people have left Manipur and said that the Centre was responsible for this.

