INDIA

Oppn leaders tear off tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ inside Bihar Assembly

NewsWire
0
0

The opposition leaders of Bihar on Monday tore the tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ inside the Assembly creating a major ruckus in the House. Bihar Assembly Speaker was present in the House when the tickets were torn.

The tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ were distributed by the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar to every legislator on Monday.

“When we reached for the proceedings of the Assembly on Monday, the tickets were distributed by the state government to every legislator. We learnt that deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad was involved in the distribution of tickets. We objected to this as the government was involved in promotion of a film,” Said Mahboob Alam, MLA of the Left Party.

“The state government is making efforts to create communal tension in the society through this film. Every individual has his own right to choose what he or she wants to watch. The state government cannot force anyone to see a film. They want to further their communal agenda by showcasing a film like this,” said Satish Kumar, RJD MLA.

The entire incident took place in front of Speaker Vijay Sinha. The opposition leaders went into the well of the House and tore off the tickets and walked out of the Assembly.

20220328-202805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Punjab FC, Kenkre Academy seek to gain momentum in key...

    Ford India’s Chennai workers restart EcoSport production for exports

    SC agrees to examine if outgoing CBI chief can be given...

    Assembly of blunders: Speaker, ministers get their facts wrong in R’sthan...