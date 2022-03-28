The opposition leaders of Bihar on Monday tore the tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ inside the Assembly creating a major ruckus in the House. Bihar Assembly Speaker was present in the House when the tickets were torn.

The tickets of ‘The Kashmir Files’ were distributed by the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar to every legislator on Monday.

“When we reached for the proceedings of the Assembly on Monday, the tickets were distributed by the state government to every legislator. We learnt that deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad was involved in the distribution of tickets. We objected to this as the government was involved in promotion of a film,” Said Mahboob Alam, MLA of the Left Party.

“The state government is making efforts to create communal tension in the society through this film. Every individual has his own right to choose what he or she wants to watch. The state government cannot force anyone to see a film. They want to further their communal agenda by showcasing a film like this,” said Satish Kumar, RJD MLA.

The entire incident took place in front of Speaker Vijay Sinha. The opposition leaders went into the well of the House and tore off the tickets and walked out of the Assembly.

