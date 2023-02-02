INDIA

Oppn leaders to meet ahead of Parliament proceedings

Leaders of various Opposition parties will meet this morning to devise strategy for the floor of the House ahead of Parliament proceedings.

A Congress Strategy Committee meeting is also scheduled before the proceedings begin.

Congress whip Naseer Hussain said, “Congress Strategy Committee to meet in CPP office in Parliament building and like-minded Opposition parties to meet in LOP Mallikarjun Khargeji’s Chamber in Parliament at 10 a.m.”

The opposition is meeting at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s room a day after the budget was presented by the Finance Minister.

The government is likely to deliver a motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

