Oppn meet: BJP slams Kejriwal over his Bengaluru visit

The BJP on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over his visit to Bengaluru to attend the Opposition meeting, in wake of Delhi-flood situation, terming it as ‘painful’.

“A meeting of the Opposition parties is taking place in Bengaluru. It is so painful that Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru when Delhi remains submerged,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while addressing a press conference.

“At a time when people in Delhi are troubled and hoping to get out of the flood and worried about drinking water, Arvind Kejriwal ji, you should have stayed in the field and arranged relief for the people. But, you have gone to Bengaluru,” he said.

He said that Kejriwal keeps blaming the Centre for everything. “What he has done for people in Delhi. Today, what has been happening in Delhi is a big failure of the Kejriwal government,” he said.

The former Union Minister also took a dig at Congress accusing it of remaining silent on the matter.

“The Congress is silent on this matter. Will this opportunistic alliance go to this extent? It is shameful,” Prasad said.

In response to a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “No one can be stopped from day-dreaming (to become PM).”

He said that the Congress minister in Karnataka is dreaming of Rahul Gandhi as the future PM. “Mamata (Banerjee) ji, Nitish Kumar ji , MK Stalin ji and Arvind Kejriwal ji, do you agree?” he asked the top brass of the various Opposition parties.

As many as leaders of 24-political parties are attending the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru wherein they would chalk out strategy to fight against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The maiden meeting of the Opposition was held in Patna last month.

