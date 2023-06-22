INDIA

Oppn meet: Mehbooba Mufti pays obeisance at Yusuf Shah Chak’s grave, Maha Bodhi temple

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited Nalanda to offer prayers at the Mazar (graveyard) of the late Emperor of Kashmir Yusuf Shah Chak and also paid obeisance at Maha Bodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

Mufti first visited the late Emperor’s graveyard in Islampur district and offered Chadar on the mazar.

“Paid obeisance at Yousuf Shah Chak’s grave in Bihar. As the last muslim ruler of Kashmir, his resting place symbolises the ties between Kashmir & Bihar. Unfortunately the site is in absolute disrepair & ruins. Appeal @NitishKumar ji to take steps to preserve this relic of history,” she tweeted.

She also visited Bodh Gaya and paid obeisance at Maha Bodhi temple.

Mufti is in Bihar to attend the Opposition meet in view of the next year’s general elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Member of Parliment Raghav Chaddha, besides left parties leader D. Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya have also reached Patna for the Opposition meet which be held on Friday.

