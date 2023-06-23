INDIA

Oppn meet: Omar accuses BJP of breaking the country

NewsWire
0
0

National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre for breaking the country and asked why democracy does not reach Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after the mega opposition unity meeting in Patna, for J&K CM Abdullah said, “We met to save the country from devastation and to bring back democracy. Me and Mehbooba Mufti belong to that part of the country where democracy has been murdered. There was a discussion about democracy in the White House yesterday. But why does this democracy doesn’t reach Jammu and Kashmir?”

Another former J&K Cm and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said: “Whatever is happening in our country is an attack on democracy, the Constitution and secularism.”

She also said that Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for such an experiment.

“It was started in J&K and replicated in the rest of the country. J&K has only 5-6 Lok Sabha seats, but it reflects the idea of India. Our aim is to not to let Gandhi’s India turn into Godse’s India,” she said.

20230623-234804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj BJP lures Brahmins, Rajputs, Jaats with eye on Assembly, LS...

    After my accident, I’ve found happiness in even being able to...

    TN police in the dock after relatives allege ‘custodial death’ of...

    A look at some of India’s superwomen