INDIA

Oppn meet: Posters targetting Nitish Kumar spring up in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

Posters and banners targetting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surfaced in the city hours after the joint Opposition Parties meet got underway to create a platform against the ruling BJP alliances, sources said on Tuesday.

The posters dubbing Kumar as the “Unstable Prime Ministerial Contender” in bold letters were spotted near the Chalukya Circle and Windsor Manor bridge and Airport Road near Hebbal locality on Monday night.

“Bangalore rolls out the red carpet for CM Nitish Kumar!” it read. The posters also mention boldly about incidents of bridge collapses in Bihar under his regime.

“First date of Sultanganj Bridge Collapse – April 2022, Second date of Sultanganj bridge collapse – June 2023.”

Another poster ridiculed him as “Shri Nitish Kumar, the CM, Government of Bihar, the man who builds underwater bridges.” The posters with pictures of Sultanganj bridge collapse were also put up.

Notably, Nitish Kumar is one of the prominent leaders taking part in the event and is yet to react on the development.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy when asked about Congress questioning him on his ideology, stated that they ask the same question to Nitish Kumar.

When asked, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has realised his mistake of joining hands with the BJP.

2023071840964

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After SC intervention, Patna HC recalls suspension of POCSO judge

    Adani Group commissions India’s first transnational power project

    5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Yogi to fill up posts in commissions, boards, corporations soon