Oppn MPs give suspension notices over Adani issue in Parliament

Opposition MPs of Congress, AAP and other parties on Monday moved suspension of business notices in both the Houses of Parliament to press for the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the Hindenburg report on the Adani group.

Congress MP in the upper house Ranjeet Ranjan, Sanjay Singh of AAP and other opposition members moved the notice under rule 267.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved the adjournment notice on the Adani row.

Taking a strong stand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will not stop questioning the Centre over the issue.

The Congress claimed that Delhi Police’s ‘cheap theatrics’ show how rattled the Prime Minister is with questions on Adani, adding that it’s not the fault of the police but their political masters.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared by the police visit as it was done only to divert attention from the Adani issue. We will continue to question them (the BJP) on Adani, no matter how much they want to save him,” Kharge said.

20230320-100602

