Oppn MPs take out protest march over Adani issue, seek JPC probe

The MPs from like-minded opposition parties on Friday took out a march from the Parliament House to the Vijay Chowk on Friday holding placards to demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe in the Adani issue.

They were, however, stopped at Vijay Chowk by Delhi Police.

Mallikarjun Kharge LoP in the Rajya Sabha said, “This fight is to save democracy and whoever speaks against the government is being intimidated.”

Kharge while defending Rahul Gandhi said that he was not being allowed to speak in Parliament.

Responding to the BJP’s allegation that Rahul Gandhi is insulting the OBC community, Kharge said that there was no question of forward or backward, but “the only question is about those who ran away with the money of the country”.

“Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter asking for permission to speak in Parliament, but he was not allowed. If it continues like this, autocracy and dictatorship will come to this country and the fight is to save democracy,” Kharge said.

A day after conviction by a Surat court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was present in a meeting of the MPs at the party office in the Parliament premises.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on Friday evening to devise a strategy after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction.

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along.

