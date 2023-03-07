Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore has explained how the Congress is not against the BJP but against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because they cannot compete with his leadership, schemes and policies. He was speaking to IANS. Excerpts:

Q: If we talk about the housing and urban affair ministry, how is the department helping the country in development also its participation in making India’s G-20 presidency successful?

A: We are continuously working for the welfare of the public. The Modi government wants homes for all that is why we are continuously on PM Awas Yojana for which the Centre has allotted Rs 79,590 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

Since 2016-17, the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the flagship housing scheme of the government, has increased 280% from Rs 20,936 crore in the revised estimates of 2016-17 to Rs 79,590 crore in the 2023-24 budget. Till now 21.3 million houses have been completed as of February 2023 and we will meet the target soon.

We have made 7900 cities clean and garbage free under the Kachra Mukt Abhiyan.

If we talk about G20, there are 56 places where G20 events will take place. Our department is participating in making the events successful.

Q: With less than a year left for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, how could it be for the BJP?

A: Modi ji has set the target for 25 years to make India a developed country. All the ministries, all the leaders and workers are working on the agenda. You have seen PM Modi is trying to connect with parties, even those not in favour, because he believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘sabka prayas’. Modi ji has become a global leader, he has worldwide acceptance. People of the country love him, believe in him and his schemes. We have full faith we will win this Lok Sabha election with more seats than before.

Q: We have seen unity in the opposition, there are talks about a Mahagathbandhan like before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Do you think this unity will impact the BJP vote percentage?

A: The unity of the opposition is shallow, all have their own relevance for their benefit. They are not against BJP they are against PM Modi. With statements like ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’, they abuse him because they are against him. They know they cannot beat the policies and strategies of the Modi government. They talk about ‘Modi Hatao’ and we talk about ‘Gareebi hatao, Bhrashtachar hatao, Vanshwad hatao’. There is a big difference in the opposition’s ideology and our ideology.

Q: Rahul Gandhi went on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a huge crowd has been seen with him. He is visiting temples, talking about dharma, Do you think his Hindu agenda politics will work this time?

A: He will get nothing out of this, people know his every move is for elections and votes. He thinks he will go to temples, perform prayers, put tilak and people will believe he is for the welfare of Hindus, no. Even the Muslim voters who used to support him will not vote for the Congress. I can say around 25% Muslim votes will add in favour of the BJP. Because we believe in ‘sabka saath’ and we work for their welfare as well.

Q: There are fresh statements Rahul Gandhi made from foreign soil about India. He questioned India’s democracy, asking for foreign intervention in internal issues. What is your comment on this?

A: Rahul Gandhi is mentally sick. He doesn’t know what to speak where to speak. If he doesn’t find democracy in India why doesn’t he leave and live where he finds democracy.

He took out the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, spoke a lot during the yatra, gives full length speech in Parliament, but still doesn’t believe in democracy in India. Today India is hosting a G-20 summit. The whole world is praising India for the management of the pandemic, appreciating economic stability, thanking for help and support during crises, be it the Covid vaccines or medicines, or humanitarian help to earthquake affected Turkey. People of Pakistan are demanding PM Modi, they are protesting for the remerger with India but Rahul Gandhi has his own mindset about our country.

20230307-170202