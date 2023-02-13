INDIA

Oppn parties destroying ‘Sanatan’ ideology: MoS for Home Nityanand Rai

NewsWire
The opposition parties are trying to destroy the ‘Sanatan’ ideology in the country, Union Minister of state (home) Nityanand Rai said on Monday.

“At present, the opposition parties are attacking spiritualities, legends, Ramayan, Geeta and other holy books in the country. The Ganga river is important for us, religious places have historic importance but the political parties are attacking it only to get into power. We will not allow them to succeed in their efforts,” Rai said during the three-day party’s seminar in Begusarai.

“They follow only one rule– opposing every policy of the central government. They want to attack continuously on Sanatan ideology to defeat it,” Rai said.

“Saints and legends have made our country a Vishwa Guru and we are working on the path from the land to space. We have to concentrate on political activities as well,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, the political temperature of Bihar has been soaring ever since education minister Chandrashekher Yadav made an objectionable remark on Ramcharitmanas.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also raised objections over some lines of Ramayan.

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP leaders are leaving no chance to exploit the statements of these leaders.

