Opposition parties in Goa, including the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress and Goa Forward, have lent their support to a 7 km-long human prayer chain Saturday, along the banks of the Mandovi to spread awareness of protecting the river.

The human prayer chain might witness a crowd of around 8,000 people.

Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar told IANS that they have appealed to their supporters to partake in the program and support the movement.

Trinamool Congress’s Trajano D’Mello said that it is important to participate in this program to show unity.

“Mhadei is our lifeline. We need water from Mhadei to survive. Hence I appeal to everyone to join this human chain and build pressure on the government to ensure Mhadei is saved,” D’mello said.

Amit Palyekar, the AAP Goa President, said that they have also supported the movement and everyone should participate in this movement to save Mhadei.

Goa Forward Party has also appealed to people of the state to participate in the human chain.

Initially, ‘Save Mhadei, Save Goa Front’ had urged the people to participate in this human prayer chain.

Historian Prof Prajal Sakhardande, convener of the campaign, had requested people of the state along with NGOs and politicians to participate in large numbers to draw the government’s attention and spread awareness.

The human prayer chain will extend from the end of Miramar Beach to the Santa Monica jetty in Panaji.

The ‘Earthivist Collective’, in association with the ‘Goa Heritage Action Group’ (GHAG) and the ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa Front’ have come together for this initiative.

Goa and Karnataka are currently embroiled in a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the river, being heard by a central tribunal.

