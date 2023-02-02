INDIA

Oppn parties led by Cong seek JPC probe into Adani group issue (Ld)

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday sought a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or by a team under the Chief Justice of India’s supervision into the Hindenburg research report on Adani group.

Addressing a press conference at Vijay Chowk, just outside Parliament, Kharge sought the probe in the matter along with leaders from other opposition parties like DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Shiv Sena-Thackeray, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP and Kerala Congress.

The decision to seek a judicial or a JPC probe was taken after a meeting in Kharge’s chamber, where members of the aforementioned parties were also present.

Later Kharge told reporters that he along with other leaders had given a notice for adjournment of proceedings of the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Adani group issue, but it was rejected by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the matter was very “serious”.

The Opposition has alleged that public money of LIC and SBI invested in Adani firms is in danger of sinking and the government is not taking action.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh sought to know why the government was silent on the matter.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi member Keshav Rao questioned Dhankhar for rejecting adjournment notices given by the opposition leaders.

Earlier, amid protests by the opposition parties on the Adani issue, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m.

