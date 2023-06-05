INDIA

Oppn parties’ meeting deferred due to Congress, says Nitish Kumar

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday claimed that the opposition parties meeting scheduled for June 12 had to be deferred due to refusal of Congress top leadership.

He added that the presence of Congress was needed for the meeting.

“Except for the Congress, the majority of the opposition political parties had agreed to meet in Patna on June 12. The Congress leadership was not comfortable with the venue. Since, there was no point in meeting without the grand-old party, I asked him to discuss within the party and then finalise a date. We will match the date with every opposition political party and then decide for the meeting. For now, the scheduled meeting on June 12 stands postponed,” Kumar said.

Asked about the expected date, Kumar said: “I am wondering if the meeting will take place very soon.”

Sources have said that Congress is not agreeing on the venue of the meeting as the Congress think tank believes that they have a direct contest with opposition regional parties like AAP in Delhi and Punjab, TMC in West Bengal, NRS led by K Chandrashekher Rao in Telangana, and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

20230605-143401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian IPO market experienced significant slowdown

    Gorakhpur Link expressway to be ready soon

    Man shot dead in Bihar

    I-League: Sudeva Delhi fight back to salvage a point against Real...