The much-awaited meeting of the opposition parties to discuss a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in Patna on June 12.

Manjeet Singh, the JD(U) leader and spokesperson, said that the date has been finalised now.

“The all-opposition parties’ meeting will be held in Patna on June 12. It will give a message that the change has started now in the country,” Singh said.

The meeting in Patna has a significant importance as the JP movement was also started from the soil of Bihar, said Singh .

The JD(U) leader said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had wished in April for such a meeting to be held in Patna.

Nitish Kumar has been talking to the opposition leaders to get them on one platform. But, there were some trust issues between the Congress and some regional parties.

Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Sunday said his party will participate in the meeting of opposition parties in Patna.

Twenty-one opposition parties boycotted the new Parliament inauguration event.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders of Bihar are declaring the whole meeting exercise a drama.

Arvind Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of BJP Bihar unit said: “The opposition leaders are coming for a big drama in Patna on June 12. Everyone is in the race for prime minister. They are opportunist leaders with the goal to cheat the people of the country. RJD has shown the coffin and people of the country will bury them in 2024.”

