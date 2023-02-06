The opposition parties on Monday protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court monitored probe into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

Ahead of the meeting, the opposition parties met at the leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out the strategy on Adani Financial Scam and other issues.

Apart from the Congress, the meeting was attended by the DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Cong (Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)

Meanwhile, the Congress MPs in both Houses have moved notices to discuss the issue.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday had said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Joshi, when asked about the government’s stand on the Adani group issue, said that the government has got nothing to do with the matter.

“Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)… The opposition is disrupting the House as it has no other issues,” the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.

