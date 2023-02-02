Parliamentary proceedings on Thursday were washed out amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition, which sought a discussion over research group Hindenburg’s report on Adani Group.

Both Houses were adjourned till Friday 11 a.m.

As political temperatures soared over the matter, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge led a demand by the opposition parties, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or by a team under the Chief Justice of India’s supervision into the research group’s report.

Both the Houses were adjourned within minutes of assembling at 11 a.m. amid noisy protests by the opposition members.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 p.m.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2 p.m. after its proceedings were earlier adjourned at 11.05 a.m. over the same issue, the opposition members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) stormed into the Well of the House, seeking a discussion on the Adani group issue.

Members from the Samajwadi Party, NCP, JD(U) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi stood near their seats in support of the protesting members.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, asked the members to return to their seats, saying that they would be given a chance to speak.

As noisy protests by the opposition members continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the opposition members to allow the motion of thanks on the President’s address to commence.

“Parliament is for discussion, therefore the first priority is always to allow the motion of thanks on the President’s address. Kindly don’t set a wrong precedent,” Joshi could be heard saying amid the ruckus.

As protests continued, Rajendra Agrawal adjourned the House till Friday.

Soon after, the Rajya Sabha, which too had earlier been adjourned till 2 p.m., was also adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition members on Adani issue.

Earlier in the morning, as soon as the Lok Sabha had convened for the day, the opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans, seeking a discussion on Adani and Hindenburg report.

Speaker Om Birla had just welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started the Question Hour, when the ruckus began.

Birla objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims. As the slogan shouting continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

