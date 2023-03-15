INDIA

Oppn stage protest march from Parliament to ED office, seek probe in Adani issue

NewsWire
0
0

Opposition parties led by the Congress staged protest march from Parliament House to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, to hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the Adani issue.

The protest march was joined by the DMK, Left, Samajwadi Party, JDU, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), AAP, among others.

The Trinamool Congress is not participating in the protest march as it has said that it will raise its own issues in Parliament.

An impasse between the BJP and Opposition continued on the third day of Parliament as they traded charges over allegations against the Adani group and Rahul Gandhi’s comments in London.

Amid the ruckus, both Houses were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said there is no question of apology over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi “humiliating” people of India with his comments abroad.

“We demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation of Adani issue. However, the BJP doesn’t want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption and expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared,” leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said during the march.

Several opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, AAP, Left and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction among others have written to ED, seeking a probe regarding Adani issue.

The parties have urged the agency -to investigate “a relationship that has serious implications not just for our economy but, most importantly, our democracy”.

The opposition cited accusations against the Adani Group that say it has established a network of offshore shell companies and offshore funds linked to the group “for the purposes of artificially inflating stock valuations and to give a distorted picture with regard to the group companies’ financial health”.

The opposition further alleges a “clear causal link” between the offshore entities and the Adani Group’s Indian companies — a reference to Gautam Adani’s brother Vinod, who they say is “alleged to be the person crucial to setting up these networks”.

The opposition letter also alleged that the group “repeatedly exercised improper influence to obtain concessions and contracts from governments and regulated entities”.

20230315-133605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha launches digital life certificate mechanism for pensioners

    3 members of Assam’s Roy family vie in polls

    ‘Saamaniyan’ interval block will be the first of its kind in...

    Musk praises Parag Agrawal, says US benefits from Indian talent