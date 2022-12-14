INDIA

Oppn stages walks out in RS over denial of discussion on Chinese transgressions

Opposition walked out from the Rajya Sabha after being denied discussion on the issue of Chinese transgressions on Wednesday.

When Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue, the Deputy Chairman said that the Defence Minister had already made a statement on Tuesday.

Kharge said, “There are many facts which have not been put in the public domain and the members and people do want to know the facts … so discussion should be allowed.”

The opposition started sloganeering, but when the chair did not allow their demand, the opposition left the House.

Earlier, the opposition parties met at Kharge’s room and devised a strategy for the day’s session.

Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in Parliament on the Chinese transgressions. He said that the Indian Army has thwarted the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s attempt to change the status quo.

He said the Army gave a strong rebuttal and forced the PLA to return to their camps and the government was committed to guarding the borders.

“I assure the House that no Army personnel is seriously injured or lost life during this face-off and the country has taken the matter to China diplomatically.”

