Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that all the opposition forces stand united in the fight against the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after the mega opposition unity meeting here, Rahul Gandhi said: “BJP and RSS are attacking the foundation, institutions, and people’s voice in the country. It is a fight for ideology. I raised this point in today’s meeting as well. We all stand united. We may have small differences, but we have decided to work together with flexibility and we will protect the ideology we share.”

“As Kharge Ji and Nitish Ji said, we will hold another meeting on opposition unity. It is a process which will only strengthen in the the future,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for offering ‘Litti-Chokha’ and ‘Gulab Jamun’.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We will meet again in Shimla on July 10-12 and formulate a common agenda. We have to work separately in every state.”

RJD national President Lalu Prasad said: “I am fully fit now. I will fight Narendra Modi and the BJP. The leaders have put forward their perespectives at the meeting today. We have decided to meet in Shimla for the next meeting.

“We will decide the next course of action there. We have to fight unitedly. People of the country are saying that we are not getting united and the BJP-RRS is taking advantage of that and winning elections. But it will not happen this time as we will fight together.”

