Oppn to press for JPC as 16 parties attend Kharge meet, TMC stays out

Amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s statement in the UK, the opposition on Tuesday upped the ante on the issue of Adani-Hindenburg report with 16 like-minded parties attending a meeting in the Parliament chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Trinamool Congress did not attend the meeting. Those who participated in the meeting were” Congress, DMK, CPI(M), JD(U), RJD, NCP, SP, SS(Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, IUML, MDMK, NC, VCK and KC (Mani).

In a joint effort to corner the Central government, members of the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress deputy leader in the House, Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K. Keshav Rao moved the suspension notice.

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

20230314-104804

