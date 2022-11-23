Opposition parties BJP and Congress will rack up the Archana Nag honeytrap case to corner the ruling BJD during the winter session of Odisha Assembly starting Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said his party will raise the Archana Nag case as many ruling party leaders, along with IAS and IPS officers, are allegedly involved in it.

Archana Nag has been arrested for allegedly amassing wealth by blackmailing prominent people in Odisha in connivance with her accomplices.

The BJP also plans to raise farmers’ issues, mandi ‘mismanagement’, law and order situation, bonded labour issues, and contractual employment to corner the state government on the floor of the House.

The BJP would also oppose the decision to allow members to attend the House proceedings through video conferencing, Majhi said.

Similarly, the Congress has also decided to raise the lady blackmailer case, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) now.

“The ED will expose the ministers, BJD and BJP leaders, who are involved in the Archana Nag case. We will raise this issue in the Assembly,” said Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.

He also informed that Congress members would raise the issue of delay in disbursement of crop insurance to the drought-hit farmers.

Reacting to this, BJD leader and government’s chief whip Prasanta Muduli said, “Assembly is the platform to raise different issues. Not only the Opposition, the ruling party members will also raise issues in their areas. I hope that the session will be conducted smoothly.”

As per schedule, the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented before the House on Thursday.

The session will have 33 working days, of which six have been marked for private members’ business days.

