All opposition parties in the country are united and will fight together against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led Central government, he said that they are not working in the interest of the country and they are just trying to change the history of the country.

“Every opposition party leader has put their points in the meeting and unanimously decided to work together and fight the election with unity. Another meeting will be held in the next few days to decide the future plan of action. The next meeting will take place under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla where we will take the final decision.

“We will decide in the meeting who will contest the election from which place. We would short out problems if any arise in future,” Nitish Kumar said.

“Those who are in power are not working in the interest of the country. They are changing the history and freedom struggle of the country. We are concerned about it and hence decided to unite together,” he added.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar was projected as the national convenor of the opposition alliance and every leader agreed to it.

The leaders of the opposition parties, after the mega meeting here, jointly held a press conference where they said that they also decided to hold another meeting in Shimla on July 10 or 12 to decide the seats on which they would contest in the Lok Sabha election.

Kharge said: “We are trying to come up with a common agenda to fight together in the Lok Sabha election. The next meeting will take place in Shimla. We have to make a separate strategy for every state for fighting the Lok Sabha election.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party has been working against the party of Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) in Maharashtra for the last 25 years but now come together to save the Constitution and the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said: “The people’s movement started from the soil of Patna. We will fight together. The Modi government has become a dictatorship in the country. The BJP and the RSS are attacking the democratic base of our country. This is a fight of ideology and we are standing by the opposition parties to fight against the BJP. We will work together and save our common ideology.”

