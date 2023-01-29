INDIALIFESTYLE

Oppn united against ‘politics of hate’ of RSS-BJP: Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that despite some differences, the opposition camp is united against the “politics of hate of the RSS and the BJP”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said “the Opposition is not allowed to raise the issues in Parliament and the media is not giving space to those issues”.

Asked about his next step, the former Congress president said: “Bharat Jodo Yatra was from south to north but it had a national effect. The Yatra has got a tremendous response and it gave an alternative vision to the BJP-RSS narrative of hate and arrogance, and it will have an impact on Indian politics.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra was the most beautiful experience of my life,” he added.

Responding to questions on the BJP’s claims that there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said: “There are targeted killings in the state, bomb blasts happening, what security personnel are talking indicates that the situation is not good… if the BJP thinks so, why doesn’t Amit Shah walk to Lal Chowk from Jammu.”

Gandhi said people are in pain in the state and the Congress is of the view that restoration of statehood and a democratic process is the first step.

The Congress leader along with many fellow marchers started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year and hoisted the National Flag on Sunday at Lal Chowk here after completing the 3,970-km walk.

20230129-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PIL in Delhi HC seeks transfer of Mehrauli murder case to...

    Ankita Lokhande recalls working in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ as...

    K’taka ‘love jihad’ case: Accused taken into custody

    Dolly Sohi recalls Baisakhi celebrations in childhood