Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that despite some differences, the opposition camp is united against the “politics of hate of the RSS and the BJP”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said “the Opposition is not allowed to raise the issues in Parliament and the media is not giving space to those issues”.

Asked about his next step, the former Congress president said: “Bharat Jodo Yatra was from south to north but it had a national effect. The Yatra has got a tremendous response and it gave an alternative vision to the BJP-RSS narrative of hate and arrogance, and it will have an impact on Indian politics.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra was the most beautiful experience of my life,” he added.

Responding to questions on the BJP’s claims that there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said: “There are targeted killings in the state, bomb blasts happening, what security personnel are talking indicates that the situation is not good… if the BJP thinks so, why doesn’t Amit Shah walk to Lal Chowk from Jammu.”

Gandhi said people are in pain in the state and the Congress is of the view that restoration of statehood and a democratic process is the first step.

The Congress leader along with many fellow marchers started the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 last year and hoisted the National Flag on Sunday at Lal Chowk here after completing the 3,970-km walk.

