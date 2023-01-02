Just two days into the New Year, it has become amply clear that opposition unity in Uttar Pradesh will remain a pipe dream ahead of the general elections 2024.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the Samajwadi Party (SP) does not have a national perspective has sparked of a fresh round of the blame game between opposition parties, leaving the BJP smiling.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav retorted by saying that his party’s outlook is national and it has been making strong political interventions in the national interest.

The SP fully believed in the Indian Constitution and was committed to democracy, socialism and secularism, the party chief said in a press release.

“It is always determined to keep the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country intact. That is why the Samajwadi Party has been making strong political interventions in the national interest keeping a keen eye on developments in the country,” he said.

Akhilesh also rubbished reports of him supporting Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, an ally of SP, has already turned down the question of joining the BJY.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, meanwhile chose to welcome the New Year by blaming the Congress for the plight of OBCs and Dalits in the country.

She alleged the SP of playing a key role in giving OBCs and Dalits a raw deal on the issue of reservation.

The SP promptly returned the attack and senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said that people know whom Mayawati is supporting and no one will listen to her.

“Everyone knows with whom she (BSP chief Mayawati) has been siding with and for whom she is working. Now, no one will listen to her,” Shivpal told reporters in Etawah.

Senior political analyst R.P. Shukla said: “The opposition has given the BJP a reason to smile in 2023. All the talk of opposition unity has already crumbled and a fragmented opposition will ensure BJP’s return to power. These leaders put their egos before their political goals. As the main opposition force in Uttar Pradesh, it is the responsibility of Akhilesh Yadav to bring everyone together but he apparently believes that he alone can defeat the BJP. He has not learnt his lesson from the 2022 Assembly polls.”

