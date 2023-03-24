INDIA

Oppn vs govt stalemate to continue in Parliament today

A stalemate is likely to continue in Parliament on Friday with the opposition continuing with its demand for a JPC in the Hindenburg-Adani row, while the BJP will carry on pressing for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Opposition MPs will on Friday move suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Adani issue.

The Thursday meeting of the floor leaders at the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s chamber in Parliament premises could not end the impasse as both sides remained rigid on their demands.

Dhankhar rejected the suspension of business notices given by the members of the opposition on the demand of JPC in the Adani issue.

Following this, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the stalemate can only end with the constitution of the JPC.

On his part, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise on his London statement.

Dhankar said both sides are rigid and should hold a dialogue to end the stalemate.

