With JD-U and other opposition parties having decided to boycott the inauguration programme of the new Parliament building in Delhi, and also some chief ministers not participating in the meeting of Niti Aayog that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said it was “an attack on the federal structure of the country”.

Speaking to mediapersons in his home constituency of Begusarai, Singh said: “The present Parliament building is not in good shape. CPWD had issue an alert 25 years ago that the Parliament building was deteriorating. Hence, the new building was required and the Narendra Modi government has constructed it. Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country and hence he is inaugurating it. The way opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration, it is an attack on the federal structure of the country.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and CMs of other political parties have not participated in the meeting of Niti Aayog. If the Centre does not give the money to Bihar, the state would go into darkness,” Singh said.

Singh further said: “Nitish Kumar is criticising the newly built Parliament. I want to point out that he forgot the remarks of the Patna High Court pertaining to the Bihar museum. The court had said it was a prodigal act of the Bihar government,” he said.

On the row over the inauguration of the new Parliament, he said: “The parliament of India should be inaugurated by Narendra Modi and not the president of China or Pakistan. They should not insult the post of Prime Minister by opposing PM Modi,” Giriraj Singh said.

“PM Modi has increased the prestige of India at the world forum. No Indian PM has done it like PM Modi did. The new building will be inaugurated under the tradition and culture of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas, said: “BJP and NDA have not demanded a new Parliament in the country. Modern infrastructure is required here. Hence, a new parliament was needed in the country. New India is getting a new parliament in the country. So, why are they opposing it?”

