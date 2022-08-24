Global technology brand OPPO India on Wednesday joined hands with the Kesari Devi Charitable Trust in India to help them provide quality education to underprivileged children.

The initiative stems from the insight that children from the underprivileged Kosara region, due to their financial constraints, do not have access to advanced learning tools and digital educational infrastructure in their village.

“As a youth-centric and socially responsible brand, OPPO has always been committed to empowering children through education. Children are the greatest asset of our country, and we are aware of the challenges faced by children in accessing quality education in rural areas,a Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, OPPO India, said in a statement.

“Our belief in equal access to learning opportunities has led us to partner with the Kesari Devi Charitable Trust, an organisation working to empower marginalised sections of society. Through this programme, we aim to help Roundtable Abhinav Vidyalaya to improve its infrastructure to ensure that holistic education opportunities are offered to all,” Vasishtha added.

With this programme, OPPO aims to bridge the disparity in the learning opportunities available to certain sections of society. By providing technological access to children, OPPO is encouraging the next generation of India to become self-sufficient.

For many children, proximity to the school in rural areas, the poor quality of education, and the nonavailability of digital infrastructure are major hindrances in getting access to basic education.The company’s collaboration with Kesari Devi Charitable Trust aims to tackle these challenges at a grassroot level.

“We at OPPO were inspired by the vision of the Banaras Hindu University professors who set up this organisation and have been doing commendable work to educate children who lack access to quality modern education due to their financial or social status,” the company said.

The Round Table Abhinav Vidyalaya in Kosara, Varanasi, is a Kesari Devi Charitable Trust initiative catering to children in pre-nursery to class VIII.As a part of the partnership, OPPO has established a computer lab and donated OPPO Pad tablets to support teachers at the school.

Further, OPPO is presenting a school bus to connect the school to children from distant areas, making their commute convenient and high-quality education accessible. OPPO has also pledged to subsidise the school’s operating costs by contributing to the endowment fund.

This initiative is aimed to empower children with better education opportunities and encourage them to build a better future.

“At the Kesari Devi Charitable Trust, we aim to provide good quality modern education to children from economically deprived rural communities. I am grateful to OPPO Mobiles India for supporting us through their CSR initiative,” said Professor Ajit Tripathi, Managing Trustee, Kesari Devi Charitable Trust.

“We are sure that this partnership will make education more accessible to marginalised children, and access to technology will further empower them to excel in the competitive world,” Tripathi added.

This collaboration is a part of OPPO’s legacy of contributing to India through various initiatives. OPPO partnered with UNDP to initiate environmental projects and supported the country during the Covid-19 pandemic by donating oxygen concentrators, breathing machines, and OPPO bands.

20220824-165804