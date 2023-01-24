OPPO India and the government’s Common service Centre (CSC) Academy have announced they will train 10,000 women in cybersecurity and cyber wellness in the country.

The initiative to empower rural and semi-urban women through the ‘Cyber Sangini’ programme, which is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, aims to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to become certified ‘Cyber Sanginis’.

“Our partnership with OPPO, through the ‘Cyber Sangini’ programme, will empower individuals to become Cyber Security Ambassadors who are continuously trained and supported, providing a powerful solution to these challenges,” said Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD and CEO, CSC SPV.

After the completion of the 45-day course, participants will receive a certificate from the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), which will open doors to employment and livelihood opportunities in their localities.

The ‘Cyber Sanginis’ will be trained about the existing laws and frameworks available to every citizen to protect them from such cyber incidents.

Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, OPPO India, said that as India strives to reach its trillion-dollar digital economy potential, “OPPO stands proud in partnership with CSC Academy to launch a campaign that not only sensitises users of all ages about online risks and safety measures but also actively promotes cyber hygiene”.

“This initiative is a crucial step in reinforcing the cyber safety of citizens, enabling enhanced public participation in the Digital Economy. It is also a step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive social and economic growth through digital transformation,” Vasishtha added.

The skilled women will be allowed to collect a nominal fee from the citizens for their support in addressing cybersecurity and cyber wellness issues to make them self-sufficient.

The ‘Cyber Sangini’ programme aims to raise awareness among citizens to stay safe in an online world, especially with the widespread use of social media and the rapid adoption of digital payments.

The course covers the precautions that need to be taken by every Internet user when it comes to reporting any incident of cyberattack, cyberbullying, stealing data and loss of business/reputation.

