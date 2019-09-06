Oppo refreshes its budget A-series in India

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Refreshing its A-series in India, Chinese handset maker Oppo launched A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 at a starting price of Rs 16,990 and Rs 12,490, respectively.

The Oppo A9 2020 with three-card slot can support up to 256GB memory and would be available in two variants — 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. The latter variant would be available for Rs 19,990 in Marine Green and Space Purple colours.

The Oppo A5 2020 would be available in Dazzling White and Mirror Black for Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant.

The Oppo A9 2020 would be available on Amazon.in starting September 16 and offline on September 19 while the Oppo A5 2020 would be available both on Amazon.in and offline starting September 21.

“Continuing with the legacy of the A-Series, Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 is designed to cater the needs of today’s youth, who are always looking for more. With its futuristic and user-friendly design, the new smartphones ensure an immersive and interactive experience for everyone.

“From introducing the quad-camera to Oppo latest video stabilisation technology for shooting high-quality videos, Oppo A series 2020 ensures quality pictures and videos anytime, anywhere,” Sumit Walia, VP Product & Marketing, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The new A-Series phones are equipped with a brand new and more compact nano waterdrop screen, with a 31.4 per cent decrease in the overall area compared to the previous generation.

There’s a 6.5-inch full screen has an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which also uses toughened Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ that is two times harder than the third generation and offers better resistance to scratches.

The Oppo A9 2020 also features a 3D gradient design.

Both the handsets support 5000mAh battery capacity and ensure all-day use, capable of supporting up to 19 hours of continuous operation, the company added.

–IANS

ksc/niy/kr