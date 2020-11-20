Canindia News

OPPO rollable OLED panel made by BOE: Report

A senior executive of BOE, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of LCD, OLEDs as well as flexible displays, has revealed that the company has manufactured a unique screen for the recently launched ‘OPPO X 2021’ concept phone with a rollable screen.

The information was shared by the display maker’s Vice President Li Xuezheng, GizmoChina reported.

Xuezheng shared the information in a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, which even carried a short video showcasing the smartphone’s display.

Beyond the panel, everything remains OPPO’s work — from the dual motors that retract and extend, to the way how the UI reacts to the changing of the format.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset is the latest achievement of OPPO’s R&D in the flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience.

The concept handset features OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

They lead to a continuously variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches, which allows users to adjust the size of the display based on actual needs.

