Global technology brand OPPO on Wednesday organised its annual technology event called ‘OPPO INNO DAY 2022’ and unveiled the first product under its ‘OHealth’ brand called the ‘OHealth H1’ family health monitor, along with other innovative products.

The company also showcased its latest Assisted Reality glass called OPPO Air Glass 2. Weighing nearly 38 grams, OPPO Air Glass 2 features a super-lightweight, robust design that includes the world’s first “resin SRG-diffractive waveguide lens” developed by the company.

These lenses will support vision correction and further customization, making them almost indistinguishable from regular glasses.

Themed ‘Empowering a Better Future’, the event showcased the company’s determination to enrich its four smart initiatives — smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health and smart learning — to deliver more innovation for good and build an inclusive and more positive future for all.

“When facing the type of challenges that the technology industry is currently coming up against, we believe that the only way forward is to continue innovating and breaking new boundaries,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

“Under our brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’, OPPO will continue to bring users superior products and technology that build smarter lives for all. We will also work with more partners to empower a better future through Virtuous Innovation, creating more possibilities in smart connected experiences,” Lau added.

The ‘OHealth H1’ combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking.

Through high-precision sensors and industry-leading health algorithms, the OHealth H1 will help users take better care of the health of the entire family, said OPPO.

The OHealth H1 is a super-light device that weighs just 95g and features aesthetic rounded edges and a concentric oval design. This makes it easy for users to take the OHealth H1 with them anywhere, helping them to integrate regular health measurements into their daily routines.

Following the first self-developed dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, OPPO unveiled the second member of the MariSilicon family — the all-new MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio (system on chip) SoC at the event.

One of the first SoC to use the most advanced N6RF process technology, MariSilicon Y introduces a brand-new, self-developed ProBluetooth Pack that increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by a massive 50 per cent compared with the highest spec Bluetooth SoCs on the market.

Equipped with the exclusive URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS of on-device computing power, MariSilicon Y can transmit an unprecedented 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth for the first time ever, providing users with all the benefits of wireless connectivity with the same audio quality as a wired connection, explained the company.

Meanwhile, OPPO Air Glass 2 will be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and provide many more smart experiences.

The new glasses are intended to demonstrate all-new possibilities in human-machine interaction and showcase OPPO’s technological exploration of its four Smart Initiatives.

As part of its four aSmart Initiatives’, OPPO has invested a significant amount of resources in developing its smart health technology.

In May this year, the company launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to seek more solutions in accessible technology and digital health together with technology professionals and entrepreneurs.

20221214-161002