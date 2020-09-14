OPPO unveils Android 11-based robust ColorOS 11

Beijing/New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday announced ColorOS 11 as its latest version of custom Android software based on the latest Android 11.

ColorOS 11 will be released in a batch-by-batch approach, starting with the Find X2 Series and Reno3 Series.

The complete rollout will cover 28-plus phone models, including the Find, Reno, F, K, and A series.

“The ColorOS team has heeded the user feedback for greater UI customisation, offering a more personalised UI that encompasses a wide range of features,” Lynn Ni, OPPO ColorOS Design Project Lead, said in a statement.

ColorOS 11 aims to offer an unprecedented level of UI customisation to help users unleash their imagination and personalize their experience. Users can essentially create their own Always-On Display, theme, and wallpaper, as well as fonts, icons, and ringtones.

ColorOS 11 is equipped with robust features that improve work and life efficiency.

Among them is the ‘Three-Finger Translate’ powered by Google Lens, the first feature co-created by OPPO and Google. It captures and translates text through a simple screenshot taken with a three-finger gesture.

Flexdrop, another new feature, provides a simple and intuitive solution for multi-tasking. Users can watch video and text at the same time, which is particularly useful for gamers and video-lovers.

To maximise available battery, the new Super Power Saving Mode lets users select six apps to run in low-battery situations, said the company.

In addition, ColorOS 11 incorporates stock Android 11’s newly added privacy options while creating a series of additional privacy protection and data security features.

