Opportunity to express your opinion on noise issue in Mississauga

If you are among the growing number of residents of Mississauga who suffers noise in silence, the City of Mississauga wants to hear from you.

When should certain types of noise be permitted in Mississauga? How much noise is acceptable in a growing urban centre? As the City moves ahead in updating its Noise Control By-law, a new online survey is now available to get residents’ thoughts on how to manage noise now and for the future.

Your input will help shape the new by-law to ensure it is more responsive to resident and community needs.

Residents are invited to share their thoughts and complete the survey by September 30, 2020.

This online survey is to determine acceptable permitted periods for various noise types as part of the City’s Noise Control By-law Review.

Those who can participate include Mississauga residents, business owners and taxpayers.

To complete the survey, visit mississauga.ca/noise-control.

Survey closes September 30, 2020.