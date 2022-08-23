Apparently fed up by the constant tirade of “gaddars” (traitors) and ’50 khoke’ (Rs 50 crore) by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday warned that he could expose records of those targetting him and his faction of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Quickly reacting, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the CM’s statements were a “threat” to the Opposition.

Shinde said that there is a limit on tolerance on certain remarks being made by the Opposition legislators and hinted that even he could bring out the deeds of those attacking his group – which broke off from the Shiv Sena in June.

“Even I have the track records of you (opposition) all… After all, even I had worked with you. I don’t want to go into all this. There is a limit to tolerate such comments,” he said.

Later, Shinde sought to clarify that it was not intended to be a threat and urged that all are here to help the people and develop the state, while discussing issues of agriculture, the recent floods, relief to the farmers, etc.

Countering this, Pawar said if the CM tells the Opposition that he has all records is not a threat, then what else is.

Incidentally, even on Monday, the CM had taken a swipe at Nationalist Congress Party leader and ex-Minister Dhananjay Munde on the allegations levelled by a woman, Karuna Sharma, purportedly claiming to be his (Munde’s) second wife.

However, on Tuesday, (today) Munde was not visible at the MVA agitation on the footsteps of the Vidhan Bhavan where the Opposition continued its agitation for the fourth day of the Monsoon Session.

The opposition has been needling the Bharatiya Janata Party-propped Shinde government with embarrassing slogans like “gaddar”, “Rs 50 crore, very ok”, “Tav Vati, Chao Guwahati (Plates and bowl, Go to Guwahati)”, and a new one, “ED jiski mummy, Wo sarkar nikammi” (the government whose mother is the ED is a useless one).

The daily protests and sloganeering since the start of the legislature session on August 17 – which are getting wide media coverage – have apparently enraged the rebel group and culminated in the CM unexpectedly losing his composure in the legislature on Tuesday.

